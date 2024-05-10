LION’S SHARE Release New Single "We Will Rock"; Music Video

Swedish heavy metal band, Lion's Share, has made a new song, "We Will Rock", available on streaming services and digital service providers. Stream/download the song here, and watch a video below.

Lion's Share singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "Get ready to ignite your summer soundtrack with a turbocharged anthem that demands to be cranked up! Whether you're cruising in your car or rocking out at a beach party, this song is your ticket to joining the worldwide family of heavy metal maniacs in a whirlwind of joy and unstoppable fun!"

Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss adds: "We are thrilled to unveil a video created by our longtime collaborator Niklas Nieminen, finally shedding light on how our iconic mascot 'Chain Child' came to sport the Lion's Share logo symbol on his forehead."

Lion's Share is a is set to perform four electrifying tracks at the Stargazer Alliance - A Ronnie James Dio memorial concert. This non-profit charitable event, benefiting the Swedish Cancer Society, will take place on May 16 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Says the band: "Joining us onstage will be an array of esteemed musicians, including Jens Johansson (Dio, Rainbow, Rising Force), Ronnie Atkins (Pretty Maids), John Levén & Ian Haugland (Europe), Fredrik Åkesson & Joakim Svalberg (Opeth), our former bassist Pontus Egberg (King Diamond), Anders Johansson (Rising Force, Manowar, HammerFall), Åge Sten Nilsen (Wig Wam), Nils Molin (Amaranthe, Dynazty), Nalle Påhlsson (Therion, Treat), guitar icon Janne Schaffer (Abba) and many more."

In late 2018, Lion's Share released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog - remastered with new artwork - on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band have since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep Lion's Share as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.