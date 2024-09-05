LIONVILLE Announce Supernatural Album Featuring New Singer ALEXANDER STRANDELL; Title Track Video Streaming

Lionville, the acclaimed melodic rock band hailing from Italy, are thrilled to announce the release of their new studio album, Supernatural, out on November 15 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The album marks an exciting new chapter in the band’s journey, featuring their new lead vocalist, Swedish singer, producer and songwriter Alexander Strandell (Art Nation).

To mark the occasion, the band also shares the title track, “Supernatural”, along with an official music video. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Commenting on the announcement, Stefano Lionetti said: “Sometimes change is necessary and represents an opportunity for growth and openness to new possibilities. We wish our friend Lars the best that life and music can give, and we thank him for having contributed to making Lionville what it has become in these years. It has been an honor to work with you! The present is called Alexander Strandell, an incredibly talented performer, let's all welcome him together!”

“The new album is a bridge between the past and the future of Lionville and I am thrilled with the final result, a perfect mix of melody and power!” continues Stefano, talking about the new album and the first single. "'Supernatural' is a song very rich in things to say, perfect to introduce our fans to the new course of Lionville with the extraordinary Strandell on vocals. The traditional melodies of Lionville create a devastating combination with the energy and vocal ability of Alex”.

Supernatural tracklisting:

"Heading For A Hurricane"

"Supernatural"

"Gone"

"Breakaway"

"The Right Time"

"Nothing Is Over"

"Unbreakable"

"The Storm"

"Another Life"

"The One"

"Celebrate Our Life"

"Supernatural" video:

Lineup:

Stefano Lionetti - Guitars, Backing vocals, Keyboards

Alexander Strandell - Lead & Backing vocals

Michele Cusato - Guitars

Fabrizio Caria - Piano & Keyboards

Giulio Dagnino - Bass

Martino Malacrida - Drums

(Photo - Alessandro Quadrelli)