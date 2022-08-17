LITTLE CAESAR Announce Remastered, Repackaged Edition Of This Time It’s Different Album

Little Caesar is best remembered for its version of the soul music song "Chain Of Fools,” a 1989 hit single from its self-titled debut album on DGC Records, a subsidiary of Geffen Records. John Kalodner did A&R work for the group, and Bob Rock (Metallica, Mötley Crüe, etc.) produced its debut self-titled album, which was released to positive reviews. On the strength of the singles "Chain Of Fools" (a cover of the Aretha Franklin song) and "In Your Arms," Little Caesar hit #139 on the US Billboard 200 in 1990.

The band recently reissued its 2009 release Redemption and 2012’s American Dream. Both had been remastered and repackaged for a limited deluxe edition featuring four accompanying live tracks. Due to the great response to those releases, they are now remastering and releasing 1998’s This Time It’s Different in its entirety.

This album features the classic line up of Ron Young, Loren Molinare, Tom Morris, Fidel Paniagua, as well Earl Slick (David Bowie, John Lennon), and a guest appearance by Randy Bachman (The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive).

Ron Young had this to say, "We are excited to rerelease these oddball gems. It's sort of a behind the scenes look into our music and features some songs that had alternate lyrics, song demos, and tracks that the corporate ears passed on for a major release.”

This is the third in a series of reissues coming through the bands new imprint label Dirty Deeds Records/Deko Entertainment. The band will also be kicking off their European tour on September 8, in Belgium, making stops in France, Austria, Spain, and the Netherlands, before wrapping up in Germany on October 1.

There are limited edition bundles (while supplies last) for This Time It’s Different, which can be ordered here.

Product Includes:

- (1) CD Album of Little Caesar – This Time It’s Different - Autographed

- (1) Little Caesar T-Shirt

- (1) Little Caesar Sticker

Tracklisting:

“Hell To Pay”

“Downtown Mama”

“Ain't Got It”

“So Damn Tired”

“Tell Me That You Love Me”

“Same Old Story”

“Old Enough To Know Better”

“New Life”

“All Revved Up”

“Good Lickin’”

“Ridin' On”

“Down And Dirty (Live)”

"Ballad Of Johnny (Live)”