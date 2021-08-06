LIVE NATION - All Shows Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or A Negative Covid Test For Entry Effective October 4 - "We Believe This Is A Great Model," Says CEO

As the live-music industry resumes operations while the Covid-19 variant spreads across the globe, Live Nation has issued a “best practices” document to artist teams for its events, reports Variety.

According to the document, which was obtained by Variety, all of its shows will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry, and effective October 4, “all employees in the U.S. [must] be vaccinated to enter one of our events, venues or offices – with limited exceptions as may be required by law.” The document was signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.

Because Covid protocols vary state by state, practices for live events have varied as well. But as the variant continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods all over the world, Live Nation — the world’s largest live entertainment company — evidently has seen fit to put standard practices into place.

