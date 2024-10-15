LIVING GATE Feat. YOB, AMENRA, WIEGEDOOD Members Streaming New Track "Destroy And Consume"

International death metal collective, Living Gate - featuring Aaron Rieseberg (YOB,) Lennart Bossu (Oathbreaker, Amenra,) Wim Coppers (Oathbreaker, Wiegedood,) and Levy Seynaeve (Wiegedood) - will unleash their debut full length, Suffer As One, on October 25 via Relaspe Records. Suffer As One stands among the most unrelenting, old-school death metal records of 2024.

Today, the band shares the third single from the offering, “Destroy And Consume”. Listen below:

A follow-up to the Deathlust EP and the “Internal Decomposition” single, Living Gate's thesis statement is now bold and clear: old-school, heavier-than-anything-ever death metal is here to stay. Suffer As One exemplifies all of the strengths of the genre through its sheer ferocity. The riffs on "To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake" are equal parts muscular and angular. The blastbeats and double-bass stomps suffocate the listener with low-end vocals that are utterly guttural and pierce from within. Every moment on Suffer As One feels crucial; riffs, melodies, even vocal phrasings turn on their heads at the drop of a dime, giving way to hellish solos set against technical-meets-bombastic rhythm sections.

With an eye to the future, Living Gate seeks to solidify their own take on the genre with tracks like "Destroy And Consume," which leans on a borderline hardcore swagger, crashing it head on with leads and riffs that chug and swirl around into spheres of madness. Elsewhere, Rieseberg carries the torch for the band in "Massive Depletion In Eb Minor," a bass interlude that makes way for the band's massive title track.

Pre-order Suffer As One on LP/CD/Digital here. Pre-save here.

Suffer As One tracklisting:

"To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake"

"Internal Decomposition"

"Destroy and Consume"

"A Unified Soul"

"Massive Depletion in Eb Minor"

"Suffer As One"

"Ones and Zeroes"

"Hunting Maggots"

"Atoms and Particles"

"Overcome, Overthrow"

"CQC"

"To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake" video:

"Hunting Maggots" lyric video:

Living Gate is:

Wim Coppers: Drums

Aaron Rieseberg: Bass

Lennart Bossu: Guitars

Levy Seynaeve: Guitars and Vocals

(Photo - Geert Braekers)