LIVLØS Release "Pallbearer" Guitar Playthrough Video

Danish death metallers, Livløs, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Pallbearer", from their new full-length album, And Then There Were None, available via Napalm Records. Watch below:

And Then There Were None is available as a digipak CD and digital album, as well as 1LP gatefold black vinyl and an exclusive transparent red 1LP gatefold (limited to 200). Order here.

Tracklisting:

"And Then There Were None"

"Serpentine Supremacy"

"Mortal Severance"

"Pallbearer"

"Kistefjael"

"Drenched in Turmoil"

"Seize the Night"

"Gallows"

"The Purest Black"

Album stream:

“Seize The Night” video:

"And Then There Were None" video:

Livløs are:

Niklas Lykke - vocals

Franz Aleksander Posch - guitar

Kenneth Breinbjerg - guitar

Thomas Dannemand Jensen - drums

Søren Frambo - bass