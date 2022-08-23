LIVLØS Release "Pallbearer" Guitar Playthrough Video
Danish death metallers, Livløs, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Pallbearer", from their new full-length album, And Then There Were None, available via Napalm Records. Watch below:
And Then There Were None is available as a digipak CD and digital album, as well as 1LP gatefold black vinyl and an exclusive transparent red 1LP gatefold (limited to 200). Order here.
Tracklisting:
"And Then There Were None"
"Serpentine Supremacy"
"Mortal Severance"
"Pallbearer"
"Kistefjael"
"Drenched in Turmoil"
"Seize the Night"
"Gallows"
"The Purest Black"
Album stream:
“Seize The Night” video:
"And Then There Were None" video:
Livløs are:
Niklas Lykke - vocals
Franz Aleksander Posch - guitar
Kenneth Breinbjerg - guitar
Thomas Dannemand Jensen - drums
Søren Frambo - bass