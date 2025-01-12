LLOTH - Release Date Confirmed For New Album; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

Theogonia Records recently announce the signing of one of Greece's most legendary and revered forces in black metal, LLOTH.

Hailing from the rich, myth-laden soil of Hellenic metal, LLOTH's legacy is deeply etched into the black/death metal pantheon. Their upcoming second full-length album, Archees Legeones (Ancient Legions), will be released under the burning banner of Theogonia Records, summoning a new epoch of ferocity, grandeur, and reverence to the ancient spirit of black metal.

Theogonia Records could not be more honored to have LLOTH join its unholy ranks. "LLOTH represents everything Theogonia Records stands for," says Chrys Kyrkos, the label's founder. "Legacy, strength, and an unshakable commitment to the darkness. Archees Legeones will be a defining chapter in not only LLOTH’s career but in Hellenic black metal itself."

Now, the label has shared the cover artwork and tracklist for the new album, Archees Legeones, whicgh has been confirmed for a May 9th release.

Tracklist:

"Angel Wings"

"Archees Legeones" (Αρχαίες Λεγεώνες)

"Acherodas"

"Dark Mountain"

"Alpha And Omega"

"Paianas"

"Arise"

"Mother"

"Black Throne"

"Doomed Black Years"

Founded in 1995 by the late and iconic Tristessa - a trailblazer in the Greek metal scene and founder of Astarte (the first ever all-female black metal band) - LLOTH rose as a beacon of unholy darkness and unyielding artistry. After transitioning into Astarte, LLOTH lay dormant for years, only to rise once more in 2013. Following Tristessa’s tragic passing, the remaining members, led by her husband Nicolas Maiis (Melanomorfos), vowed to carry her legacy forward, creating music that echoes her undying vision. Their 2017 release, Athanati (Immortal), was a monumental tribute, and now, LLOTH is poised to unleash their most powerful opus yet.

Archees Legeones (Ancient Legions) is a triumph of uncompromising sonic devastation. Recorded, mixed, and mastered at the acclaimed Pentagram Studio under the masterful hand of George Emmanuel (Lucifer's Child, ex-Rotting Christ), the album delivers a bludgeoning storm of relentless riffs, thunderous percussion, and soul-searing vocals. Accompanied by the darkly evocative, hand-painted artwork of Mars Triumph, the album takes listeners on a visceral journey through themes of ancient battles, Hellenic pride, and eternal resistance—a testament to LLOTH's roots in blackened chaos and profound emotional depth.

LLOTH's current lineup includes:

Nicolas Maiis (Melanomorfos) – Vocals

Chris Vaelor – Guitars

Thanos – Guitars

The Antipope – Bass

Nick “Ynvge” Samios – Drums

The band's unrelenting live presence has seen them share stages with giants such as Rotting Christ, Septic Flesh, and Hate, while their dedication to preserving Tristessa's legacy includes organizing charity festivals in her honor. LLOTH’s history is one of resilience and devotion, and now they stand poised to etch their name deeper into the annals of black metal history.