Longtime ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Keyboardist RICHARD TANDY Dead At 76

Richard Tandy, the longtime keyboardist for Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), has passed away at the age of 76.

Tandy’s former bandmate, ELO founder Jeff Lynne, shared the news via social media on Wednesday (May 1), writing: "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy. He was a remarkable musician & friend and I’ll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together. Sending all my love to Sheila & the Tandy family."

Richard Tandy joined ELO in 1973, following the release of the band's debut album. He initially played bass in the band, but soon became their permanent keyboardist. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame with Electric Light Orchestra in 2017. He was with ELO from 1972 - 1896, 2000 - 2001 for the band’s reunion, and between 2014 - 2017.

