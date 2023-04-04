LORD OF THE LOST Premier "Forever Lost" Music Video

Germany’s Eurovision Song Contest 2023 representatives, Lord Of The Lost, have revealed a music video for “Forever Lost”, cut from their latest #1 charting album, Blood & Glitter. The captivating music video consists of shocking news content from around the world, reflecting on the current state of the planet and society, and impending doom.

After being announced as support for heavy metal legends Iron Maiden again on their upcoming European tour, and with their first-ever #1 debut on the Official German Album Charts, 2023 was already set to be a game-changing year in the history of Lord Of The Lost. Then, in March, the Hamburg/St. Pauli based five-piece took part in the German Eurovision Song Contest preliminary rounds with their track “Blood & Glitter” - winning the most public votes by a long shot. Now, the band is prepared to bring its glamorous party combining glam rock and metal to the finals in Liverpool on May 13, 2023.

Lord Of The Lost on “Forever Lost”: “With all the hustle that's going on around the band and us as individuals in particular, it felt important to take a step back with the new video for "Forever Lost". The video we had planned originally was a completely different one - but we've changed our minds, to put the focus on the things that REALLY matter.”

Watch the winning performance of “Blood & Glitter” live at the German preliminaries below:

Blood & Glitter tracklisting:

"Blood & Glitter"

"Leave Your Hate In The Comments"

"Absolute Attitude"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"No Respect For Disrespect"

"Reset The Preset"

"Destruction Manual"

"Dead End"

"Leaving The Planet Earth"

"Forever Lost"

"Save Our Souls"

"One Last Song"

"The Look" (Roxette Cover)

"Absolute Attitude" video:

“Leaving The Planet Earth” video:

"Blood & Glitter" video:

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

(Photo - VDPictures)