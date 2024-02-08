LORDI Announce ALL FOR METAL And SUPREME UNBEING As Support Acts For Upcoming European Tour
February 8, 2024, an hour ago
40 spectacles in 14 countries across the continent: Finnish hard rock / metal group, Lordi, are about to start haunting Europe with the eerily beautiful with tunes that can be found on their current album Screem Writers Guild.
In anticipation of the upcoming shows, the quintet have announced two support bands: Joining the monster trek from March 14 until May 3 (excl. Austrian festival dates) are German based heavy metal defenders All For Metal, while opening act Supreme Unbeing will take the crowds to their own world beyond reality on March 14-17 as well as from April 6 until May 4 (excl. Austrian festival dates). Become a part of Lordi's extensive Unliving Pictour Show 2024 and secure your tickets / VIP packages now.
Dates:
March
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
15 - Göteborg, Sweden - Filmstudion
16 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B
17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
19 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris *
20 - Lublin, Poland - Radio Lublin *
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja *
23 - Budapest - Barba Negra *
24 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Culture House *
26 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy - Slaughter Club *
28 - Cenon, France - Le Rocher de Palmer
29 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum *
30 - Vauréal, France - Le Forum *
April
1 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 *
2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2 *
3 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *
4 - Cardiff, UK - Y Plas *
6 - Villingen-Schwenningen - Neckarhalle
7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
8 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Poppodium Nieuwe Nor
10 - Köln - Essigfabrik
11 - Braunschweig - Westand
12 - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
13 - Wilhelmshaven - Pumpwerk
16 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
17 - Hamburg - Gruenspan
19 - Stuttgart - Im Wizemann
20 - Markneukirchen - Musikhalle
21 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Arena Nova ***
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
23 - Ostrau, Czech Republic - Garage Club
25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
26 - Memmingen - Kaminwerk
27 - München - Backstage
28 - Innsbruck - Messehalle A ***
30 - Mannheim - Capitol
May
2 - Regensburg-Obertraubling - Eventhall Airport
3 - Leipzig - Hellraiser
4 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club **
5 - Wien, Austria - Stadthalle ***
* no Supreme Unbeing
** no All For Metal
*** Lordi only
Lordi lineup:
Mr. Lordi - vocals
Kone - guitars
Hiisi - bass
Hella - keyboard
Mana – drums
(Photo - Eero Kokko)