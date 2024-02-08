LORDI Announce ALL FOR METAL And SUPREME UNBEING As Support Acts For Upcoming European Tour

40 spectacles in 14 countries across the continent: Finnish hard rock / metal group, Lordi, are about to start haunting Europe with the eerily beautiful with tunes that can be found on their current album Screem Writers Guild.

In anticipation of the upcoming shows, the quintet have announced two support bands: Joining the monster trek from March 14 until May 3 (excl. Austrian festival dates) are German based heavy metal defenders All For Metal, while opening act Supreme Unbeing will take the crowds to their own world beyond reality on March 14-17 as well as from April 6 until May 4 (excl. Austrian festival dates). Become a part of Lordi's extensive Unliving Pictour Show 2024 and secure your tickets / VIP packages now.

Dates:

March

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

15 - Göteborg, Sweden - Filmstudion

16 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

19 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris *

20 - Lublin, Poland - Radio Lublin *

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja *

23 - Budapest - Barba Negra *

24 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Culture House *

26 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy - Slaughter Club *

28 - Cenon, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

29 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum *

30 - Vauréal, France - Le Forum *

April

1 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 *

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2 *

3 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *

4 - Cardiff, UK - Y Plas *

6 - Villingen-Schwenningen - Neckarhalle

7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

8 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Poppodium Nieuwe Nor

10 - Köln - Essigfabrik

11 - Braunschweig - Westand

12 - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

13 - Wilhelmshaven - Pumpwerk

16 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

17 - Hamburg - Gruenspan

19 - Stuttgart - Im Wizemann

20 - Markneukirchen - Musikhalle

21 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Arena Nova ***

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

23 - Ostrau, Czech Republic - Garage Club

25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

26 - Memmingen - Kaminwerk

27 - München - Backstage

28 - Innsbruck - Messehalle A ***

30 - Mannheim - Capitol

May

2 - Regensburg-Obertraubling - Eventhall Airport

3 - Leipzig - Hellraiser

4 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club **

5 - Wien, Austria - Stadthalle ***

* no Supreme Unbeing

** no All For Metal

*** Lordi only

Lordi lineup:

Mr. Lordi - vocals

Kone - guitars

Hiisi - bass

Hella - keyboard

Mana – drums

(Photo - Eero Kokko)