LORDI Release Thrash Metal Influenced Single “Abracadaver”

Lordi has released a new thrash metal influenced single, “Abracadaver”.

Lordi doing thrash metal? After 2020’s Killection already featured a song, Abracadaver is a whole album full of ‘90s thrash and speed metal inspired songs. Heavy riffs are guaranteed to make every fan of Sepultura, Kreator or Anthrax bang their head to the fast-paced rhythm.

Certainly an album full of songs guaranteed to create giant moshpits at every concert they are performed at. Grab a beer and put on your finest battle jacket when giving Abracadaver a spin! Two tracks – “Abracadaver” and “Beast Of Both Worlds” – are heralding this album, which will be released digitally on December 10.

LordI was officially founded in 1992 by singer, songwriter and designer, Mr. Lordi. The band is deeply rooted in Finland and originally comes from Rovaniemi in Northern Lapland. In 2006, the band achieved their international breakthrough with their participation in the Eurovision Song Contest ("Hard Rock Hallelujah"). So far, so good.

But what if this had only been our own little wretched reality so far and in actuality, things are quite different? What if Lordi have actually been active since the early-‘70s and unleashing one hit after another onto humanity since then?

This is the idea behind Killection, the last studio album. It's a compilation album that imagines that Lordi has existed since the early-‘70s. It delivers all the hit singles from the different decades and as they would have sounded if Lordi had made music at that time. The accompanying back catalogue will finally appear in the form of "Lordiversity" – two years after its Best Of and simply from beyond time and space.

Mr. Lordi explains: “In the week of March 2020, after our tour had to be cancelled due to Corona, I thought that I must use the extra time that was available to me. It quickly became clear that the time was perfect to start planning another album, even though “Killection” wasn't even three months old at the time. But then I realised that there couldn't be anything more boring than making another regular LORDI album. I really enjoyed writing, recording and producing the different styles for “Killection”, but the idea of simply composing a second part of it also struck me as extremely boring. And since "Killection" is a fictional album based on a previously non-existent, fictional back catalogue of music, I had an idea: The only thing that could top Killection would be to record and publish the back catalogue. "

Skeletric Dinosaur, Superflytrap, The Masterbeast, Abusement Park, Humanimals, Abracadaver and Spooky Sextravaganza Spectacular will all be released on November 26 as physical products (7-CD Box or 7-LP Box in various colours). The complete work is called Lordiversity.