LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Reveal How KORN Orders A Coffee (Video)

Lords Of The Trident recently released electrifying new music video for "Master Of Speed", the grand finale single from their latest EP, V.G.E.P. This high-octane visual caps off the release, showcasing the band's signature blend of blistering riffs and soaring vocals.

Frontman Fang VonWrathenstein explains:

"The initial intent of the 'Master of Speed' music video was to shoot it in an arcade. The Baron noted, 'Hey, the Mad With Power Fest pre-party is at an arcade, and all of our friends & fans will be there already...why don't we just shoot it there?' While this was a fantastic idea, it also filled me with dread, as I'm already losing sleep (and hair) over all the stress of running the fest, but good ideas always win out. The shoot was sweaty and chaotic, but thanks to the energy of our fans, we made it through with some certified SICK FOOTY!"

The EP made its "sudden drop" as an exclusive release for Lords Of The Trident's Patreon supporters. Anyone who pledges $5 or more to the Lords Of The Trident Patreon gets immediate access to download the full EP as well as the band's last four albums, 25+ live albums, 10+ singles, and more.

On the release of V.G.E.P., Fang VonWrathenstein adds:

"Very excited to finally (publicly) release the V.G.E.P.! We hope you enjoy cranking the new tunes while playing along to some of your favorite games! We'll be holding a CD release party with our buddies Psychostick in Madison, WI on 10/11, and then it's off to Japan in December. I wonder if there's going to be a divide over fans' favorite track in each country?"

Tracklisting:

“To Kill A God”

“Master Of Speed”

“Jet Set City”

“Valerie”

“The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee”

"Jet Set City" video:

"Valerie":

"The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee" video:

“To Kill A God” video: