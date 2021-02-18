LORNA SHORE Announce Digital Release Of Immortal - Instrumental

Since many fans were keen on hearing instrumental versions of Lorna Shore’s last album, Immortal, the band is finally making them available on March 5 on all digital platforms. Mark your calendars for Immortal - Instrumental.

The New Jersey extreme metal band recently released a drum playthrough of drummer Austin Archey of the song “Death Portrait” that was a first taste of how an instrumental version of their songs sound like:

Stay tuned as the story of Lorna Shore unfolds in 2021.