LORNA SHORE Announce Digital Release Of Immortal - Instrumental
February 18, 2021, an hour ago
Since many fans were keen on hearing instrumental versions of Lorna Shore’s last album, Immortal, the band is finally making them available on March 5 on all digital platforms. Mark your calendars for Immortal - Instrumental.
The New Jersey extreme metal band recently released a drum playthrough of drummer Austin Archey of the song “Death Portrait” that was a first taste of how an instrumental version of their songs sound like:
Stay tuned as the story of Lorna Shore unfolds in 2021.