Los Angeles’ ANUBIS To Release Decreation Day EP In January

Los Angeles, California power-thrash metal band Anubis will be releasing their new independent EP Decreation Day on Friday, January 13, 2023. The EP will contain two tracks – “Crucify” and “Decreation Day”.

The band comments:

Bassist Will Buckley:

"I had a great time recording both of these tracks. It'd been a little while since I played bass on songs this ‘athletic’, with the slower of the two still clocking in at over 200 bpm, but it didn't take me long to feel at home with them. I'm a power metal / melodic death guy through and through, so naturally Anubis's musical style was right up my alley. I' stoked to be part of this band and excited for what we'll accomplish together."

Vocalist Devin Reiche:

"Anubis's latest release demonstrates its unique ability to cover all the metal bases from thrashy riffs to melodic choruses. Listeners can expect a variety of melody and aggression through the grizzly attack of both shred maestros Eleazar Llerenas and Justin Escamilla."

Guitarist Justin Escamilla:

"These songs evoke the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in these clashing tracks of light and dark."

Lineup:

Devin Reiche - Vocals (ex-Hatchet)

Justin Escamilla - Guitar (ex-Tower Guard)

Eleazar Llerenas - Guitar (ex-Timmo Tolkki solo band)

Will Buckley - Bass (Hydera)

Paul Gehlhar - Drums (ex-Railgun)