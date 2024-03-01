Los Angeles Rockers THREDGE Release “Dysfunctional” Single

Rising heavy metal outfit, Thredge, have been building a following in Southern California through their high energy live performances and heart pounding songs. Their new single, “Dysfunctional”, showcases the band’s musical growth and sets up a new era for the talented young band.

Based out of Los Angeles, California, Thredge is a creative musical experience that incorporates a blend of many musical influences. While mostly metal, the band merges elements of rock, blues, jazz, folk, and many more genres that will reveal themselves as you listen. The band consists of drummer/founder Ryan Duswalt, guitarist Anthony Laurie, vocalist Hrag “Nero” Meguerditchian, and bassist Johnny Shankel.

Their second studio album, Dreams And Nightmares, is set to release later this year. The new album was written by Thredge and produced by Mikal Blue, a Grammy-award-winning, multi-platinum-selling music producer, songwriter, engineer, and mixer.

Thredge will perform live at the Whisky-a-Go-Go on Saturday, March 2, 2024 as they debut the entire new album for the first time ever. It's your only chance to hear it in full before its release.

“Consider this concert a glimpse into the future," declares drummer Ryan Duswalt. "We're about to unveil an entirely new body of work. We will be playing every song from the upcoming album on March 2."

Hrag "Nero" Meguerditchian, Thredge's lead vocalist, adds, "We're ecstatic to extend this exclusive invitation to our fans as we present our latest album. This album is Thredge. No restrictions, no taboos, pure elegant chaos."