LOUDBLAST Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "From Beyond II (The Return)"

Listenable Records will release the new Loudblast album, Altering Fates And Destinies, on October 25.

It’s been almost four decades since their very first demo, Behind The Dark Mist. Yes, that long. And yes, 2025 will mark Loudblast's 40th birthday, with plenty of special events and surprises planned. But that will be next year.

For the time being, Loudblast have chosen instead to still live in the now and release in the meantime maybe the most surprising and daring album of their long career.

Even if he voluntary describes the material as “pretty old-school”, Stéphane Buriez talks about Altering Fates And Destinies as a very personal album. "It’s a good synthesis of what we stand for in 2024. We don’t forget where we come from yet we didn’t set any boundaries and vowed to do whatever the fuck we wanted.”

He continues: "Altering Fates And Destinies is a very dark album, powerful and more mid paced than its predecessors , it’s definitely one of our heaviest album so far in terms of patterns, sound and production wise."

A lyric video for the song "From Beyond II (The Return)" can be found below. Stream the song here.

The band comments: "The opening song of Altering Fates And Destinies has a “pretty old-school” vibe, this is a very organic and straight to the point song ‘From Beyond II (The Return)’ is also dwelling back in the Lovecraft mythos but also referencing Loudblast’s own history by offering a sequel to a track of our 1989 debut album, Sensorial Treatment which can also be read as the story of the beginning as a band."

Altering Fates And Destinies was produced and mastered by HK Krauss at Vamacara Studios. Artwork Khaos Diktator.

Tracklisting:

"From Beyond II (The Return)"

"Putrid Age of Decay"

"Crystal Skin"

"Miserable Failure"

"He Who Slumbers"

"Son Of Nameless Mist"

"Dark Allegiance"

"Inhale The Void"

"Cursed And Veiled"

"Fortress"

"They'll Never Catch The Glint of Sunlight Again" *

"The Path To The End" *

"Forbidden Pleasure" *

* Bonus track

"From Beyond II (The Return)" lyric video:

Loudblast is:

Stéphane Buriez: Guitars/vocals

Frédéric Leclercq: Lead guitars/Bass

Nicklaus Bergen: Lead guitars

Hervé Coquerel: Drums

(Photo - Anthony Dubois)