LOUDNESS Cancel European Tour Citing "Not Only The High Cost Of Air Fare, But Also The High Cost Of Various Expenses And Lack Of Personnel"
March 27, 2023, an hour ago
Japanese metal legends, Loudness, have cancelled their schedule European tour, which was due to launch April 6 in Essen, Germany.
A message from the band states: "As already announced by local agents, the EU tour scheduled for next month has been cancelled.
It was a tour that was planned 3 years ago, but since the Corona pandemic, not only the high cost of air fare, but also the high cost of various expenses and lack of personnel, it became a difficult decision to secure transportation means to meet the hard schedule of the day.
I'm very sorry to all the fans who have been waiting for the band for 3 years, but I hope to return to Europe in the near future when we can regroup and deliver the best performance. Please check the purchased counter for ticket refunds."