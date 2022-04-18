LOVE AND WAR Sign With Animated Insanity Records / No Dust Records For Reissue Of Back Catalog

Houston, Texas based melodic hard rock band, Love And War, has signed with the Netherlands' No Dust Records (NDR) and Upstate New York's Animated Insanity Records (AIR).

Both labels will be distributing the reissue of Love And War's 2012 debut CD, Up The Annie, and their 2020 sophomore CD, Edge Of The World, in Europe and North America as a dual 2 in 1 CD release.

Love and War has provided the following comment: "All of us in Love And War are excited and proud to announce our upcoming distribution venture. Though we have hoped for something like this to happen finally, we believe our hard work and perseverance has helped create this opportunity. Much respect to Animated Insanity Records and No Dust Records in believing in us and being willing to spread our music to the North America and European rock community. Thanks Joe and Henk in believing in our music and for this opportunity."

NDR and AIR have provided the following comment: “No Dust Records and Animated Insanity Records are very pleased to team up once again. We are very happy with the signing of Love And War, an amazing band from Houston, Texas, USA and we look forward to helping them get their music distributed to fans worldwide.

Updates to follow.

(Photo - Guyton Photography)