LOVERBOY Share "Working For The Weekend" Live Performance Video

The story of Loverboy is akin to a Hollywood movie. Overcoming rejection to eventually become one of Canada's most successful rock bands of all time and selling millions of albums in the process is a feel-good story for the ages.

For more than 40 years, Loverboy have been "Working For The Weekend" (and on the weekend), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1979.

The year 1982 represented a triumphant 12 months for the rock band with extremely successful arena shows in the course of their second studio album, the multi-platinum awarded US Top 10 record Get Lucky (featuring various hit singles such as the aforementioned "Working For The Weekend," "When It's Over," "Lucky Ones," and "Take Me To The Top"), and winning no less than six Canadian JUNO Awards — a record that still stands today.

Today's release of their 1982 live performance "Working For The Weekend" is another exciting foretaste of the incredible live show Live In '82 becoming available for the very first time in high definition on June 7.

June 7 sees the release of Live In '82 on limited CD+Blu-ray, limited LP+DVD as well as digital streaming and download. Pre-order the live album here

Tracklisting:

"Intro" (LP Side A)

"Jump"

"Lucky Ones"

"Lady Of The 80'’s"

"Take Me To The Top"

"It’s Your Life"

"Gangs In The Street" (LP Side B)

"Turn Me Loose"

"The Kid Is Hot Tonight"

"When It's Over"

"Working For The Weekend"

Loverboy will embark on a Live Nation promoted North American tour supporting Sammy Hagar, starting in July. Tour dates can be found here.

Foreigner recently announced the next leg of their farewell tour this fall, with special guests Loverboy and Lita Ford on select dates. Tickets at Ticketmaster.com or Foreigneronline.com.

"It’s not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands...and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a tour?... it’s going to be amazing... I can’t wait," said Mike Reno of Loverboy.

Check out the tour at any of the stops listed below.

September

23 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

25 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena (Special Guest Loverboy)

27 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena (Special Guest Lita Ford)

28 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (Special Guest Lita Ford)

October

1 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

2 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

5 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

8 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Event Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

9 - Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center (Special Guest Loverboy)