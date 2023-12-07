LUCIFER Debut Music Video For New Single "Slow Dance In A Crypt"

Stockholm based heavy rock megalith, Lucifer, have released a new single "Slow Dance In A Crypt". The song is another precursor to the new album, Lucifer V, which is due out on January 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Consisting of nine unholy hymns, Lucifer's fifth offering can easily be regarded as their magnum opus and sees the band channeling all their strengths known from previous records into one monumental mass of electrifying heavy rock and roll.

"Slow Dance In A Crypt" shows a quieter side of Lucifer while still allowing distorted guitars to soar during its anthemic chorus. Sounding very much like Lucifer, the song is also a testament to the bands’ penchant for 60s rock and pop music.The corresponding music video by Chris Shonting is a thematic sequel to the last one, "At The Mortuary", and continues its morbid story line about everlasting love that transcends death, all shot in the style of late 60s George A. Romero.

Pre-order/pre-save Lucifer V here.

Lucifer V tracklisting:

"Fallen Angel"

"At The Mortuary"

"Riding Reaper"

"Slow Dance in A Crypt"

"A Coffin Has No Silver Lining"

"Maculate Heart"

"The Dead Don't Speak"

"Strange Sister"

"Nothing Left To Lose But My Life"

"A Coffin Has No Silver Lining" (The Sistine Version) video:

"At The Mortuary" (Halloween Edit) video:

Lucifer is:

Johanna Platow Andersson (vocals)

Nicke Andersson Platow (drums)

Linus Björklund (guitar)

Martin Nordin (guitar)

Harald Göthblad (bass)