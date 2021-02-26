LUCIFER Pay Tribute To DUST With “Pull Away/So Many Times” Cover; Announce Split Single With KADAVAR

Lucifer has announced the release of the ferociously moody classic "Pull Away/So Many Times", paying tribute to the opening track of Dust's second and final album Hard Attack released in 1972.

"Pull Away/So Many Times" is also being released physically as a special vinyl split single in collaboration with their Berlin peers Kadavar. On the flipside of the vinyl, Kadavar takes a bow to one of Britain's most important guitar players, Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac, covering the heavy track "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)". The single will be available physically on March 19, 2021 on Lucifer's own label Riding Reaper Records, as well as Kadavar's very own label Robotor Records. The 7" is limited to 1,500 copies and comes in five different colors (black, red, orange, white and blue) along with different bundle package options that are now available for pre-order via the bands web stores. European preorders here and U.S. preorders at this location.

Thrilled about this collaboration and the upcoming release, Lucifer frontwoman Johanna Platow Andersson states, "Both Kadavar and Lucifer have their roots in Berlin and we go back to the founding days of both bands where we shared the same scene. With our combined love for the deep cuts of the ‘60s and ‘70s we decided to cover two of our favorite songs together for a 7" single. We picked Marky Ramone's criminally underrated, glorious first band Dust. It is the first time that I duet together with our guitarist Linus Björklund and we had a blast recording it! Kadavar most relevantly chose to pay homage to the late Peter Green with this classic Fleetwood Mac number. Being a huge Fleetwood Mac fan myself this is the perfect choice to round off this nugget. We are very excited about this single and hope you dig our tributes!"

Lucifer are currently in the studio recording the follow-up to their highly praised 2020 album Lucifer III. Stay tuned for more details on Lucifer IV.