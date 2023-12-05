LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Late Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON's Milton, GA Estate Hits The Market For $12M; Video Preview

The Milton, Georgia estate of Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s legendary guitarist, is officially on the market, listed at $12M.

Encompassing a main and a guest house, two barns and a private lake complete with two boat docks, this park-like estate boasts road frontage to both Freemanville Road and Birmingham Road, scenic views and access to nature and wildlife, with plenty of privacy and recreational space. Nestled on a total of 80+/- acres (including the lake), it promises an unrivaled living experience.

Surrounded by mature trees and forest, the property has two versatile barns ready for storage or conversion into animal spaces. Two docks (one covered with two slips and another floating) provide direct access to the spring- and creek-fed lake that teems with major fish varieties. The meticulous landscaping and hardscaping include a built-in custom pool and spa with a waterfall. An incredible natural waterfall behind the house, adorned with large boulders, relaxes the senses.

Sunlight spills through abundant windows onto gleaming hardwood floors throughout the interior of the elegant five-bedroom, five- and one-half-bathroom main house. Commencing with a two-story entrance foyer flanked by a formal dining room and a study, the main level showcases a timeless, refined quality. Straight ahead, at the opposite end of the fireside great room, French doors offer direct access to a sweeping back deck with a fire pit, complemented by string lights and stairs leading to the inviting backyard pool area. The eat-in kitchen, complete with professional-grade appliances and a light-filled breakfast nook beneath a vaulted ceiling, opens to the warm fireside family room. It offers breathtaking views of the pool and the lake beyond. Additional conveniences include a screened porte cochère that connects to the au pair suite above the two-car garage and plenty of private decks throughout that extend the living space outdoors. The entire collection of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia has been relocated to a forthcoming museum.

Read more, see photos, and watch a video preview of the home at SothebysRealty.com.