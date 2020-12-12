LYRIA's ALINE HAPP Releases Vocal Version Of The Mandalorian

The Star Wars universe and its stories always inspire the fans. The soundtrack of The Mandalorian (Disney+) inspired Aline Happ, lead singer of Brazilian band Lyria. The song of the final credits, originally written by Ludwig Göransson, has gained Aline Happ's epic vocals combined with orchestral arrangements. This is the first time The Mandalorian song gets an epic vocal line.

Aline Happ explains that the idea of vocalizing the Mandalorian song came up while watching the show: “I thought it could be a very interesting version, even without lyrics. The instrumental part is very catchy, so I've decided to recreate it using my voice,” says Happ.

A success among fans of the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian is also a favorite of the singer: “I am enjoying this show much more than the latest Star Wars movies and my favorite characters are certainly Baby Yoda (Grogu) and the Mandalorian,” admits Aline.

The Mandalorian show was premiered on Disney+ in 2019, and it immediately conquered fans from the Star Wars franchise. Directed by John Favreau, the show tells the story of a space bounty hunter, Din Djarin, a Mandalorian, a "race" known by fans because of Boba Fett, from the original trilogy. The story is about the bounty hunter and his partner Grogu, affectionately nicknamed "Baby Yoda", who needs to return to his place.