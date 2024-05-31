LZZY HALE Talks Performing With SKID ROW - "I'm Absolutely Over The Moon; It's This Beautiful Milestone In My Life"

Back in March, Skid Row announced they amicably parted ways with singer Erik Grönwall. At the same time, they announced that longtime friend Lzzy Hale of Halestorm would be taking over vocal duties for the band's scheduled four concerts.

Eddie Trunk spoke with Hale for Trunk Nation on May 23rd about joining Skid Row for the first two shows on the schedule.

Hale: "I'm absolutely over the moon. It was just so beautiful because these are the men that raised me. Skid Row was a part of that, before we started Halestorm. I started listening to Skid Row when I was about 11, and they were part of that group of people that really raised me on rock. It's a beautiful full circle situation for me."

"The response has been amazing. We have two shows under our belt now, and I'm hearing from people that have been seeing Skid Row since 1987, just raving about what I bring to the table. For me, it's friends helping out friends, but it's also this beautiful milestone in my life where I'm being challenged to fill the shoes I've always wanted to fill (laughs)."

Fan-filmed video of Hale and Skid Row performing their second show together at Riverside Casino in Riverside, IA can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Slave To The Grind"

"The Threat"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Resurrected"

"Piece Of Me"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"Makin' A Mess"

"Psycho Therapy" (Ramones cover)

"Quicksand Jesus"

"Time Bomb"

"I Remember You"

"Monkey Business"

"Riot Act"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Youth Gone Wild" (with Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger)

Lzzy Hale shared the following message via social media after the news broke that she would be fronting Skid Row.

"This is totally wild! I can't believe my VHS audition tape finally made it in the mail! (I kid, I kid)

I started listening Skid Row when I was a teenager growing up on the east coast in central Pennsylvania. They were one of the only bands at that time that truly bridged the gap for my love of '80s big choruses and riffs, but had the same poignant dirt and grime that was seeping into the cracks of my mind during the '90s. By the early '00s, Halestorm was well coming into its own, inspired by these powerful songs that helped me unlock a door within myself as a young musician. I can say without a second thought that if it weren't for Skid Row in my bones, I would not be the rocker I am today.

And this summer, my world turns full circle. Because not only am I able to share the stage as acting front person for this integral band, but even more importantly, I get to call these boys my chosen family. No matter how much we both tour, or how much time has gone by, we light up when we see each other. They have seen me through my rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, all while cheering me on. Time, space, history, age are all relative, irrelevant and elastic 'cuz we are all just astronauts cut from the same cloth, worshipping the same magic that is this music. I'm so grateful for their support of me in my career, and as a fellow human.

Love you guys! There will be blood left on the stage!"

Remaining Skid Row x Lzzy Hale 2024 concert dates:

May

31 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

June

1 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live