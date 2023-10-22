Macabre Art Metal Band SHADOW CIRCUS Unleashes Horror-Inspired Single / Lyric Video "Pay The Piper"

Macabre art metal band Shadow Circus has unleashed its new single "Pay The Piper," accompanied by a lyric video. This haunting composition marks the debut release from their forthcoming album, From The Shadows, a venture that features exceptional talents hailing from Devin Townsend Project and Pain Of Salvation / Meshuggah.

Fronted by David Bobick, Shadow Circus introduces Pay The Piper as a tantalizing glimpse into a world inspired by folklore and horror. Bobick shares, "'Pay The Piper' started out to be part of a concept based on fairy tales. But then we discovered that there is a real historical aspect of the tale that is actually quite terrifying. The video portrays a frightening version of the story based on an actual event."

Shadow Circus has drawn inspiration from shock rock, metal, and progressive rock, with their unique explorations of horror and dark fantasy. Their 2009 album, Whispers And Screams, garnered acclaim for the Stephen King-inspired epic "Project Blue" and the fan-favorite Twilight Zone homage, "Willoughby".

Guitarist and composer John Fontana speaks about their newest endeavor, From The Shadows, stating, "We called the new album From The Shadows because we have always felt this would be a reemergence in many ways. We had a long break since the last album to consider how we wanted to go forward. We were happy with the creative direction, but knew we could do so much more. When the pandemic arrived in 2020, we already had the material written and found the opportunities to work with Ryan and Gustaf, who are just world-class players. Bringing them into the process gave us incentive to up our game."

Fontana adds, "If our earlier albums were more of an homage to classic prog rock, From The Shadows marks a new era. Not only is this way heavier than the first three albums, but it’s a more honest reflection of who we are. Dave and I spent the years since the last album honing our craft and immersing ourselves in exploring what we have to say musically, and practicing to the point that we can convey what we want to say without our limitations getting in the way. It’s not an homage anymore. This is us, being our honest selves, and I think it’s the best work we’ve ever done."

From The Shadows is available for pre-sale now at this location. In keeping with the album's dark themes, the digital release is scheduled for Halloween, with the first single "Pay The Piper" available for immediate download with purchase. Compact disc orders are expected to ship by December 1, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Vampires"

"A New Death"

"Into The Fire"

"Moonshine Haze"

"From The Shadows"

"Through The Witching Hour"

"Pay The Piper"

"Second Star From The Right"

For further details, visit Shadow Circus on Facebook.