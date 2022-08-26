MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN - "How I Learned To Scream" (Video)

With the new Machine Head album Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn coming out, frontman Robb Flynn chats with Loudwire about how he learned to scream, from first hearing what he considers an extreme vocal, the rise of black and death metal in the late '80s / early '90s, and how he found his own vocal tone fronting Machine Head.

Machine Head will release their tenth album, the immense and unapologetic Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, on August 26 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings.

Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern just got their hands on the ultra-deluxe 20-page CD jewel and digipak w/ bonus tracks of their new album, and they open up for the Head Cases to see. Watch below:

Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn is a 13-track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on August 26, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Unhalløwed" video:

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video: