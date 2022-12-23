MACHINE HEAD Perform "Slaughter The Martyr" Live For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On December 18th, Machine Head performed at the Granada Theater in Dallas, TX. During their set they played the song "Slaughter The Martyr" live for the first time. The track is taken from the band's new album, Of Kingdom And Crown. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Imperium"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Now We Die"

"Become The Firestorm"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Unhallowed"

"Locust"

"Slaughter The Martyr" (live debut)

"Hallowed Be Thy Name" (Iron Maiden)

"Old"

"I Am Hell (Sonata in C#)"

"Aesthetics Of Hate"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Darkness Within"

"Catharsis"

"Bulldozer"

"From This Day"

"Davidian"

"Roots Bloody Roots" (Sepultura)

"Halo"

Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn is a 13-track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats available now, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25. Order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Nø Gøds, Nø Masters" video:

"Unhalløwed" video:

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video: