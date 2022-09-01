MAGMA To Release Kartëhl Album This Month

French music legends, Magma, will release their new studio album, Kartëhl, on September 30.

More than 18 months without being able to do a concert. This space of time, this imposed “pause”, was used to prepare a new album, a group album, like Magma hadn’t done for a long time.

Following the creation of a new lineup in 2020, Magma once again offered to musicians to bring compositions, Christian Vander having never made the deliberate choice to be Magma’s sole composer. But de facto, none of the dozens of musicians who participated in this adventure had offered a new song for decades.

After “ZËSS”, which hinted at a rather bleak future, this luminous and resolutely optimistic new album is the result of collective work, an “Operation Kartëhl”.

In addition to the six tracks recorded in 2022, the album contains as a bonus, two demos recorded “at home” from Christian Vander’s personal collection.

Kartëhl was recorded and mixed by Francis Linon at UZ studio between March 7 and June 12, 2022. Mastered at Greasy records studio by Marcus Linon. Produced by Stella Vander Linon.

Kartëhl will be released on CD (September 30) and 3-sided DBL vinyl LP (October 7).

Tracklisting:

"Hakëhn Deis" 7:12 (Christian Vander)

"Do Rïn Ïlï üss" 4:38 (Hervé Aknin)

"Irena Balladina" 5:11 (Christian Vander)

"Walömëhndêm" 7:36 (Thierry Eliez)

"Wiï Mëlëhn Tü" 8:54 ( Simon Goubert)

"Dëhndë" 6:55 (Christian Vander) *

Bonus tracks:

"Hakëhn Deis" 6:11 (Christian Vander) - Recorded in 1978 - Christian Vander: Piano, vocals – René Garber: vocals

"Dëhndë" 6:38 (Christian Vander) * - Recorded in 1978 - Piano, vocals: René Garber

* The royalties will be donated in full to the Fondation Initiative Autisme

Lineup:

Christian Vander - drums, solo vocals, tambourine

Stella Vander - solo vocals, vocals, chime

Hervé Aknin - solo vocals, vocals

Isabelle Feuillebois - vocals

Sylvie Fisichella - vocals

Caroline Indjein - vocals

Laura Guarrato :-vocals

Rudy Blas - guitar

Thierry Eliez - piano, Fender Rhodes, keyboards

Simon Goubert - piano, Fender Rhodes, keyboards

Jimmy Top - bass

(Photo - Magma Facebook)