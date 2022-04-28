MALEVOLENCE Release Music Video For New Single "Still Waters Run Deep"

UK metalcore masters, Malevolence, will release their new album, Malicious Intent, on May 20 via Nuclear Blast. New video for the new single, "Still Waters Run Deep", is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Malicious Intent”

“Life Sentence”

“On Broken Glass”

“Still Waters Run Deep”

“Higher Place”

“Karma”

“Above All Else”

“Do Or Die”

“Salvation”

“Armageddon”

“Still Waters Run Deep” video:

“Life Sentence” video: