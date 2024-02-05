MALEVOLENT Release "Creations" Home Studio Playthrough Video Feat. EPICA's MARK JANSEN

Malevolent have released a third video from their new EP. After the two successful singles, "Gaze" and "Ways", which both had a more dark post-apocalyptic visualizer, Malevolent thought it is time to reveal the people behind the music.

This clip, "Creations", features Mark Jansen from Epica on grunt-duties. He also took the time to capture his parts on video so the band could use his vocals in the clip.

The Malevolent EP is produced by Joost van den Broek, known from his work with bands like PowerWolf, Epica and Blind Guardian. The band choose to create this video as a gesture to show the fans who they really are. You can see Celica, Nikolaas and Jan in their own (studio) environment.

The clip features guest apparencies by Kevin De Leener (drums, ex-Saille) and Florent Gleizes (bass).