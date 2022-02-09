MANOWAR Release "Hand Of Doom" Live Video

To thank their fans for their ongoing loyalty and patience during the pandemic, Manowar have published a rendition of “Hand Of Doom” from the band’s record-breaking Warriors Of The World album. The performance was recorded during the Final Battle World Tour at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany on April 5, 2019.

This is the first in a series of videos from the unreleased Hell On Earth VI that will be made available. Videos from Manowar’s first ever performance in Mexico will follow, among other highlights.

“We are extremely excited about our upcoming tour! It may start later than planned but it will be worth the wait!” said Joey DeMaio. “The set list will be packed with songs from our entire career, and the stage set will immerse the audience into the center of the Manowar universe! We want to include this experience on the next Hell On Earth release.”

Manowar will embark on their Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour ’22 in June 2022. The tour celebrates over forty years of true metal and anniversaries of six of the band’s most acclaimed studio albums with a set list covering the band’s entire career. COVID-19 restrictions recently forced the band to reschedule their April 2022 tour dates.

