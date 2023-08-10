MANTAR Release New Digital Single And Music Video "Valhalla Hammering"

Mantar have released a new digital single and music video, "Valhalla Hammering". Watch the clip below.

Hanno Klänhardt comments: "'Valhalla Hammering' is one of those songs that we instantly fell in love with but never made it on the album last year. It's one of those songs that you do not write to create an "instant classic" but much rather in order to entertain yourself as a songwriter. It's about 7 minutes long but we really liked the concept of having the most catchy, on point songs all on the last Album so it never really found its place.

I actually already knew it most likely would not end up on the album when I was writing it. In fact I wrote it with the plan already in my mind to release it quite some time AFTER we would release Pain Is Forever And This Is The End in order to present something completely different as a next move. It's always good to cause confusion.

The first two minutes are kinda a homage to our VERY early days when Doom as a genre was more important to us. You can hear that for instance on the last song of our first album. It's a song called 'March Of The Crowes'. People often said that slow SUPER heavy suited us well but we were also always very song orientated, so with Valhalla Hammering we accomplished the best of both worlds. Slow, heavy groove and a catchy, almost trippy hook. Also We have a freakin' flute solo around 5 minutes in. This very well might be considered the highlight of our songwriting career.

The video for the song is just as trippy as the song itself. Based on a documentary by Amsterdam based artist Willehad Eilers aka Wayne Horse. Creating the footage was way beyond a regular video shoot and to be quite frank some of it better not be explained any further. Even if we wanted to, we can't. Enjoy the ride."

Founded in 2012, Mantar stands among the leading forces in extreme metal within the last ten years. Loved by fans and press alike, the band took the world by storm with their truly unique sound, leading them to the Top 10 in the official German album charts with 2018's The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze and sold out shows throughout Europe.

Mantar's current full-length album, Pain Is Forever And This Is The End, was released via Metal Blade Records on July 15, 2022 and hit charts in the US and Europe including #2 Official German Album Charts, #43 Top 100 Swiss Album Charts, #60 Current Hard Music (Billboard USA), and #69 Top 75 Austria.

Pain Is Forever And This Is The End tracklisting:

"Egoisto"

"Hang 'Em Low (So The Rats Can Get 'Em)"

"Grim Reaping"

"Orbital Pus"

"Piss Ritual"

"Of Frost and Decay"

"Walking Corpse"

"New Age Pagan"

"Horder"

"Odysseus"

"Odysseus" video:

"Hang 'Em Low (So The Rats Can Get 'Em)" video:

The band has upcoming appearances at Party.San, Desertfest and more.

Mantar is:

Hanno Klänhardt - guitars, vocals

Erinc Sakarya - drums

(Photo - Matthis Van DerMeulen)