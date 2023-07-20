MARDUK Debut Official "Blood Of The Funeral" Music Video

The renowned Swedish black metal band, Marduk, have released the official music video for "Blood Of The Funeral", the first single from the band's upcoming Memento Mori album. Their 15th studio album will be unleashed upon the world on September 1 via Century Media Records.

"Blood Of The Funeral" encapsulates the raw and unrelenting intensity that has become synonymous with Marduk's sound. The track showcases their signature blend of aggressive guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and chilling vocals, evoking a sense of darkness and despair. Watch the new video below.

Commenting on the album, Marduk frontman Daniel Rostén shares: “Memento Mori is, all at once, a bold leap forward, a calculated sidestep, and a wistful backward glance. Meaning, we have broken new ground without forgetting our legacy or the journey that brought us to this point.”

Memento Mori is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Gatefold Ultra Clear-Black Splatter Vinyl With Alternative Cover Artwork (Incl. -LP-Booklet, Art-Print & Poster) (Limited to 2,000 copies / All Outlets)

- Red Gatefold Vinyl (Limited to 300 copies / Available at Century Media Shop)

- White Gatefold Vinyl (Limited to 500 copies / Available via Century Media Shop)

- Golden Gatefold Vinyl (Limited to 500 copies / Available at Levykauppa ÄX, Bengans, Supreme Chaos)

- Silver Gatefold Vinyl (Limited to 500 copies / Available at EMP & Nuclear Blast)

- Black Gatefold Vinyl (All Outlets)

- CD Mediabook (All Outlets)

Tracklisting:

“Memento Mori”

“Heart Of The Funeral”

“Blood Of The Funeral”

“Shovel Beats Sceptre”

“Charlatan”

“Coffin Carol”

“Marching Bones”

“Year Of The Maggot”

“Red Tree Of Blood”

“As We Are”

“Blood Of The Funeral” video: