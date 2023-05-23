MARDUK Issues "Slight Change Of Plans" Update - "The Recent Developments Have Sparked Mixed Opinions, Which Is Fair Enough"

Last week, Swedish black metal trailblazers, Marduk, announced the departure of bassist, Joel Lindholm, saying he'd be replaced for upcoming shows by the band's former bassist, Magnus "Devo" Andersson.

Said the band: "Following a variety of intolerable stage antics by a very drunk Joel at Incineration Fest last week, he has vacated his position in the band. Our old friend and bass player Devo has agreed to step in on a temporary basis, so this is unlikely to affect any of upcoming shows."

Marduk have since issued the following update:

"Slight change of plans: Simon Wizén (Valkyrja) is handling bass for us at Thronefest this coming weekend. Devo will likely play the remaining festival shows, except for Brutal Assault.

The recent developments have sparked mixed opinions, which is fair enough. Nevertheless, it bears mentioning that Joel's escapades in London were the culmination of a string of questionable behaviour.

Despite repeated promises to respect the alcohol ban he received shortly after joining the band, Joel made multiple attempts to circumvent this by drinking covertly. Famously, Incineration Fest being the most recent example.

We were unaware of his various provocations between songs - as well as the concluding striptease - until that video surfaced the morning of Steelfest. Watching the first ten minutes was quite enough for everyone involved to conclude that Joel’s time with Marduk had come to an end."





Upcoming Marduk live dates are listed below.

May

27-28 - Thronefest - Kuurne, Belgium

June

8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

15 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

July

2 - Pitfest - Emmen, Netherlands

13-15 - Area 53 - Leoben, Austria

August

1 - Metaldays - Velenje, Slovenia

3 - Beyond the Gates - Bergen, Norway

2-6 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Râșnov, Romania

9-12 - Brutal Assault - Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic

18 - Motocultor - Carhaix, France

16-19 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany