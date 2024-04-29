MARK WEISS & CHRISTIAN BENNER Join Forces For "2 Mediums One Vision" Art Collaboration In Asbury Park

Mark Weiss & Christian Benner have teamed up for the "2 Mediums One Vision" art collection, showing May 1, 2024 (4:30 - 6 PM) at 910 Main St. in Asbury Park, NJ. RSVP here.

Join Photographer Mark Weiss and Artist Christian Benner as they join forces to create a unique collaboration.

Mark Weiss is a world-renowned photographer who has traveled the globe photographing legends from Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, to Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, and KISS. Weiss’s iconic images capture the artists onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes. He visually documented historic events including the US Festival, Live Aid, the Moscow Music Peace Festival, and the PMRC hearings in Washington, DC. His photographs have been published in thousands of magazines worldwide, and he is responsible for two of the era’s defining album covers, Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet and Twisted Sister’s Stay Hungry. His inimitable photographs helped craft the visual imagery of rock and metal in the 1980s. Mark's books will be available for purchase at the event.

Christian Benner is a New York-based fashion designer known for his custom distressed leather jackets and band tees. The records he listens to often inspire his work and, for Benner, the creation of a leather jacket is an artistic process -- almost like the creation of a painting. He initially was inspired by the individual "do-it-yourself" fashion of the punk rock scene of the late '70s and early '80s. After seeing photographs of the era Benner bought his first leather jacket thinking he could do it himself. He finally found his creative niche through trial and error.

Christian Benner’s unique grasp of Rock ‘N’ Roll culture makes his designs particularly sought after for photo shoots, live performances and public appearances. Benner’s designs have catered to today’s top celebrities including art for Kate Moss, Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Rascal Flatts, Jared Leto, Brandon Boyd, Steven Tyler, Taylor Momsen, Axl Rose and Machine Gun Kelly. His designs have been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Vogue, W Magazine and Billboard Magazine, among many other publications. Christian’s custom leather jackets will be available for purchase at the event.