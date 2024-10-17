MASS PUNISHMENT Release Official Video For "Ground Pounder" Single

Extreme metal force Mass Punishment have unleashed their powerful new video, "Ground Pounder", a track from their album Proving Grounds Devastation, out now via Wormholedeath.

"Ground Pounder" is a song about an infantryman soldier brainwashed by the military establishment to keep marching on no matter what hell they’re faced with. The video was directed by both MavErick and Marc Petrick.

Mass Punishment is a 4-piece Metalcore/Extreme Metal band based out of New Jersey music designed to inform as well as hit as hard as the facts and events the songs are written about. Current events on a social, political, environmental, and economic scale. Of government corruption and depopulation with a population facing death by design.

Mass Punishment is:

Erick Laurino - vocals

Christopher Milos - guitars

Kyle Yannon - bass

Brian Donat - drums