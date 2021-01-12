MASTODON, IN FLAMES, SLAVES OF DOPE Members Cover JANE'S ADDICTION's "Mountain Song"; Video

Hot on the success of their cover of Faith No More's legendary 1987 single "We Care A Lot", Slaves On Dope's Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine, along with Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, are back with their project, The Kings Of Quarantine, this time with a brilliant cover of Jane's Addiction's iconic 1987 "Mountain Song".

The new video features a myriad of artists including Wes Borland (Limp Bizkit), Tanner Wayne (In Flames), P-Nut (311), Louise Post (Veruca Salt), Richard Patrick (Filter) and, Bert McCracken (The Used). One hundred percent of the profits for "Mountain Song" will be donated to Roadie Relief, a fundraising effort to aid qualifying Roadies who have submitted an application for financial help during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Kings Of Quarantine came together in 2020 after a discussion between Jason and Bill about possibly collaborating on a cover song. "Mountain Song" is the second instalment in a series of covers that will be released throughout 2021 in an effort to bring some joy and entertainment to music lovers worldwide.

“We hope to not only put a smile on people’s faces, but also help the touring staff that have been severely affected by the pandemic”, says Jason Rockman. One hundred percent of the profits will be donated to Roadie Relief, a fundraising effort to aid qualifying Roadies who have submitted an application for financial help.

After the success of their first release "We Care a Lot," which brought awareness to the cause and stands at 370,000 views on YouTube and counting, The Kings Of Quarantine have no plans of slowing down!

Click here to download "Mountain Song" and support Roadie Relief on Bandcamp. Click hereto download "We Care A Lot" and support Roadie Relief on Bandcamp.

Almost everyone you know has seen a concert that has moved them. Those productions can take over 100+ traveling crew members to set up by the time doors open.

Before and during the show they sweat and hustle to get everything ready. After the show they spend more hours erasing evidence that they were ever there at all. Many of these key players work an average of 20 hour days, then move on to the next city to make it happen all over again.

Many of these crew members, "roadies," have been doing this as a career for decades. Some of these roadies, while experts in this field, have never had any other job experience. Since the world pandemic, well over a hundred thousand of these people are left with no income and no financial assistance.

There are no concerts or live events for the foreseeable future. At the beginning of 2020, job opportunity ceased to exist and 2021 remains uncertain. Many are unable to claim unemployment as their expert level trade skills are not recognized and they do not qualify. This on-going problem is leaving 100s of roadies without a secure livelihood.

The government has fallen short. Contacting congressmen and women, senators, and governors to raise the issue has been met with no resolution. Their replies are a formal brush-off and roadies are left hitting a dead end.

The goal with this gofundme is to offer some relief to some of the dedicated people in the roadie community. Just like you, they have families, mortgages, car payments, and day care. Commonly these workers lean on their savings between tour cycles, but those funds have run thin or run out. Please donate if you can, every little helps.

Click here to donate directly to Roadie Relief.