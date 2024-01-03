MATRICIDE, WALKWAYS, PREY FOR NOTHING, SAFFEK Among Acts Confirmed For Israel's PsychoWard Vol.Oct-7th Festival

The acclaimed Israeli Metal festival by Vladislav Mazourenko, which gathers thousands of metalheads from across the country (and guests from around the world) every time, is returning for the third edition, this time named PsychoWard Vol.Oct-7th. This name was chosen deliberately, as the festival PsychoWard Vol3 was originally scheduled for October 7, 2023, in Tel Aviv. However, due to the break of a war on that day, which led to the complete cancellation of the event. One of the horrific events of that cursed day was when a member of one the bands (Yotam Haim of Persephore) that were set to perform at the festival was kidnapped to Gaza by terrorists. Unfortunately, we learned in December that he was tragically killed in Gaza.

PsychoWard Vol.Oct-7th pays tribute to all the fallen victims of this war and provides an opportunity for fans to enjoy the quality metal music for a moment of escapism from the complex situation. All proceeds from the festival will be donated to the charitable aid of the "Gagarin" club, which suffered financially during the war and found itself in a challenging situation.

So, what can you expect? In addition to an impressive lineup of 15 bands, there will be stands of alternative shops, relaxation zones, photographers, food stands, reviews from the largest metal magazines in Israel, and a considerable number of surprises on stage!

Tickets available here, and a Facebook event page can be found here.

Festival lineup:

SaffeK - Alternative Hard Rock: SaffeK was formed in 2016 at Haifa, Israel by Oren Amitai. The band released 2 albums - Dissolve (2018) and All Too Human (2020). After some lineup changes the current lineup consists of Oren Amitai (Vocals/Guitar), Gil Meir (Guitar), April Mandil (Bass), Yonatan Irron (Keyboard) and Jonathan Alter (Drums). On 28 June the band opened for Disturbed concert in Tel Aviv, in July 2023 performed on the main stage of Masters of Rock festival in the Czech Republic and by the end of the year won “Best rock song” in Israel’s Rock Chart of Radio Ze Rock.

Walkways - Alternative Metal: Israel’s biggest modern metal band. The band’s music is its antidote to the chaotic nature of living in Israel, an oasis for sanity and humanity, the band’s avenue to ensure the past is not their future. The genre-bending sound of Walkways includes ferocious riffs and screams, epic melodies and anthems, and fragile softer moments equally as profound. Their 2nd album 'Bleed Out, Heal Out,' (Nuclear Blast 2019) elevated their global profile. After extensive touring and sharing stages with Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, In Flames, Jinjer and more, the band is finishing a third full-length album due for 2024 release.

Matricide - Groove Metal: Formed in 2003 by Auria Sapir and Shahar Guy, Matricide is an eclectic band influenced by various elements within the heavy metal genre - combining the speed and aggression of Death Metal, the attitude and aesthetics of Hardcore and the powerful groove and epic melodies you would hear within Nu-metal. The band released 1 EP, 1 full length album and 4 singles that received great reviews from magazines all over the world.

StormbounD - Symphonic Metal: StormbounD is Israel's most popular Symphonic Metal act. The band was formed in 2017 in Tel Aviv, and has been playing in all of Israel's major metal festivals and was also selected to Open for Epica in June 2022. Its highly acclaimed debut album, December, was released on August 22. In 2023, StormbounD came in 2nd in Israel's W.O.A Metal Battle, out of 53 bands that took part. The band's performances include live classical instrumentation (bow instruments, flute and others), ethnic instruments and rich vocal harmonies. Their local concerts normally sell out.

Oceans On Orion - Modern Metal: Oceans on Orion is a Modern Metal band from Tel Aviv, delivering a unique blend of metalcore inspired riffing, 80's golden era vocal harmonies, solid songwriting, and powerful lead vocals and guitar. Known for their solid, captivating and energetic live performances and video productions. The band has played multiple single/double feature and festival shows in Israel and UK since 2019 and has a strong following base. Oceans on Orion has released multiple videos leading up to their debut album released in 2023 via LMH Records.

Strident - Thrash Metal: An Israeli Thrash Metal machine, Strident is heavily armed with old school riffs and the 80s vibe, having been influenced by the German Thrash scene (Sodom, Destruction and Tankard), as well as the American scene (Slayer, Megadeth and Exodus) while also having its roots deep in the high-energy rock-and-roll of Motorhead. Since its inception in 2005, Strident has had three full-length studio

albums and a huge number of live performances. Strident has its own crushing energy, authentic style and tight live performance, exactly what people are looking for in this style of music.

Prey For Nothing - Melodic Death Metal: Formed in 2005, Prey For Nothing was considered one of the leading metal bands in Israel from day one. Released 4 albums, 2 Eps, toured with Destruction, Amorphis, Paradise Lost, Annihilator, Pestilence and more. The band's unique mix of melodic death metal, thrash metal and technical death metal captures the hearts of many in the worldwide metal scene.

Structural - Technical Death Metal: Structural is a melodic/technical death metal band, Formed in 2015. Motivated by the ambition to create its own unique voice, Structural has been working on soldering the right combination of fierce drumming, complex and odd-timed modern riffs alongside communicative melodies, led by utterly ruthless vocals. Their debut album “Metacognition”, was released on June 3rd, 2018. Structural's second album called “Decrowned”, was released on June 23rd 2023 by the record Swedish label ViciSolum.

Spawn Of Evil - Death Metal: With more than 25 years of activity under-belt, Spawn Of Evil have released 3 full-length albums and played live intensively throughout the years becoming one of the most representative Death Metal bands in Israel. The band's new opus "Sadistic Missionaries" released by Pest Records at September 2023, is a decade long worth material featuring 8 new tracks of traditional brutal Death Metal with melodic guitar lines, furious rhythm section and wrathful vocals that will surely impress fans of bands like Morbid Angel, Benediction, Gorefest and the likes.

Clapsodra - Melodic Death Metal: Clapsodra is a melodic death metal band based in Israel. Originally formed back in 1991 by Avi Zadkani, Clapsodra’s debut album ‘Brain Insanity’ was released in 1994. Clapsodra performed all over Israel and was a local success. In 1995 the band members were conscripted to the army and the band dissolved. A few years ago, band leader Avi Zadkani, fueled by nostalgia and passion, decided to resurrect the band with new and fresh members, Leon Vasserman, Konstantin Spivakov, Atalya Emily Shourki and Uri Jeffrey. In 2018 the band released the album ‘Endless Agony’, which falls into the doom/death metal genre with a heavy lean towards the “doom side”, adding female vocals and melodies.

Time For Something Real - Modern Metal: Time For Something Real is a 3-piece production workhorse that is influenced by all things metal and everyday pop - from the classic metal attitude to the pristine & modern sounding and looking productions. The band's active YouTube channel features metal and rock covers to classic pieces, modern heavy hitters and the band's favorite gems. Rotem, Itamar and Omer are happy to perform with friends from the industry to complete the lineup for a unique show each and every time.

DistorteD - Gothic/Melodic Death Metal: Originally Formed in 1996, The Israeli group Distorted was founded by high school friends in an attempt to create a different flavor of melodic metal by mixing brutal harsh vocals with Female Powerful Clean singing and incorporating mediterranean influence. The band has released two studio albums - Memorial (2006) via Bad Reputation Records and Voiced From Within (2008) via Candlelight Records. The band had been put into deep freeze in 2010, and came back to life amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The band recruited new full-time members, including Amir Eliakim (Bass) Ohad Alon (Drums) and Naor Zakk (Guitars), alongside with original founding members Raffael Mor (Guitars and Vocals) and Miri Milman (System Divide) on Vocals. Since their return, the band has played several shows and festivals in Israel (including a live-aid festival supporting Ukraine). Currently the band is recording their upcoming EP, which will be announced in early 2024.

Orpheus Blade - Modern/Progressive Metal: Orpheus Blade are an active and kicking group known for their theatricality, freak show and dialogue with the audience, a band that strives to redefine the boundaries between the artist and the listener, and give a "twist" to the expected metal act, both musically and visually. You will find sawing guitars and powerful female vocals alongside fierce growls, rhythmic shifts, emotional lyrics and intricate melodies - a paraphrase of modern prog metal in a new and fresh mix wrapped in an androgynous, over-the-top kinky performance. Orpheus Blade have recently finished recording their second album with Slovenian producer Matej Gobec (the sound technician of the well-known Eastern European band Laibach), and expect to release it during 2024. It was preceded by a debut album that has received many praises throughout Europe and included a collaboration with the German singer Henning Basse (Metallium, Firewind and more).

Winterhorde - Melodic Extreme Metal: Winterhorde - was founded by Alexander Latman, in 2001, and now it is one of the long running active Israeli metal bands. Winterhorde released 4 studio albums, one EP, played numerous shows, including European tour, major festivals appearances like Metaldays, Rockstadt Extreme and more. Winterhorde's music combines different genres, from Black and Death metal to progressive rock and cinematic music. Two vocalists bring a rich vocal spectrum and make the Winterhorde show look theatrically unforgettable.

Kaos Operating System - Electronic Metal DJ set: After decades appearing as a DJ in various clubs, events, playing all sorts of music styles, and as a vocalist in two major death metal bands, Oren Balbus (Eternal Gray, DPS) went out on a solo project to forge his own style. K.O.S. project Started as an instrumental studio hobby back in 2022, The base of its essence is metal-electronic, adding every style that will be suitable to its core. It's an evolutionary “on the go” project, working as solo and with various artists, from metal to punk, hardcore, dubstep, techno, chillout, psy, pop, hip hop and most common based styles combined. K.O.S released a full length album titled “Re-birth” back in may 2023 And working on a new album, among single releases coming in the near future Oren, 49 years old, a veteran in the music scene, was never bound to a certain style, And always seek to explore new worlds of music, and will keep on going till the end of time.