MATT FILIPPINI To Release MOONSTONE PROJECT Outtake "Silent Hunter" Feat. IAN PAICE, TONY FRANKLIN; Preview Available

Italian guitarist Matt Filippini is going to release “Silent Hunter”, a new song featuring Deep Purple’s Ian Paice on drums.

The song is an outtake from the Moonstone Project album, Time To Take A Stand, only available on a rare Japanese version, published back in 2006. It also features bass wizard Tony Franklin and Alessandro Del Vecchio on vocals.

Moonstone Project was a studio project with two published studio albums featuring special guests like Ian Paice and Glenn Hughes, Carmine Appice, Steve Walsh, Graham Bonnet, Eric Bloom and many more.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the release of the first Moonstone album, Matt decided to release “Silent Hunter” on main digital platforms. The release date is September 6. Find a preview here.