MATT SORUM And Fashion Designer Wife ACE HARPER Expecting First Child

Alot can happen during a pandemic and it did with Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winning musician Matt Sorum (ex-Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver drummer) and his wife, choreographer, singer-songwriter, visual artist & fashion designer Ace Harper as they have announced exclusively with People Magazine they are expecting their first child this summer.

Matt & Ace have been married since 2013 and are elated to welcome this new baby into their lives. “We are beyond elated with God’s gift of our baby girl. Of all the beautiful adventures we’ve been fortunate enough to have in our lives there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family. We’re excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer,” said Matt & Ace.

Prior to the new baby being born, ZZ Tops’ Billy F Gibbons will release a new album that Matt co-wrote and co-produced. In addition, Matt is set to release his new book “Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock N’ Roll Stories” via Rare Bird Books in the fall. Double Talkin' Jive goes beyond the clichés of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll, telling the very human story of what it takes to make it in music, and the toll stardom exacts from those who achieve success.

About Ace Harper: Ace's journey began studying ballet. She then spent years as a professional dancer working with a myriad of music legends. Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Duran Duran and famed director David LaChapelle to name a few. In the midst of everything, she constantly wrote songs and collected ideas, quietly assembling a sound and vision of her own. After a storied dance career; Ace started creative directing her own stage shows with music, performance art, fashion, and visuals encapsulating her kaleidoscope of creativity. Ace is launching her name sake fashion line, Ace Harper later this year. She is vehement about empowering ALL women. She believes in telling real women's stories and plans on using fashion as a means to have women cultivate a deeper connection with themselves and the world around them.

About Matt Sorum: Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winning musician Matt Sorum speaks through the drums.Each hit or kick that Sorum has committed to tape or knocked out on stage can be felt by anyone within earshot. Whether it's the epic percussive backdrop behind Guns N' Roses' "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," the propulsive punked-out beat fueling Velvet Revolver's "Dirty Little Thing" or touring with The Cult, Sorum's playing remains unique, undeniable and unforgettable. The future is most important to Sorum who recently finished production on ZZ Tops’ Billy F Gibbons forthcoming album and is currently working on his non-profit Adopt the Arts, Matt’s charity to keep music alive in schools. He sits on the board of Dolphin Project with activist environmentalist Ric Obarry and Matt is U.S. Ambassador to Animals Asia.

(Photo - Michael Segal Photography)