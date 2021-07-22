MATT SORUM And Wife ACE HARPER Welcome Baby Girl

Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winning musician Matt Sorum (ex-Guns N’ Roses & Velvet Revolver drummer) and his wife, choreographer, singer-songwriter, visual artist & fashion designer Ace Harper have announced the birth of their new baby girl, Lou Ellington Sorum.

“Our hearts are so full of gratitude that God has brought this angel into our lives. Our baby girl Lou Ellington is pure Love & Joy.”

Lou was born Friday, June 11 in Palm Springs, CA weighing in at 6 lbs 14 oz.

Matt & Ace, who announced their pregnancy with People Magazine here, have been married since 2013. Lou Ellington Sorum is the first child for the couple.

Congratulations go out to Matt and Ace from everyone here at BraveWords.

(Photo - Bridget Miller Photography)