MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA’s Official "Blood Brothers" Coffee Nitro Cold Can Brews Coming With Bloody Promo Box

The Tribe has spoken! Arise from the grave and drink from the lifeblood! Legendary metal brothers Max & Iggor Cavalera have gone back to their roots to bring you a taste of home from the bloodline buried deep within the sacrificial soil.

Dubbed the world's 'bloodiest' coffee, this coffee lives up to its reputation as the heaviest of the Brazilian legenders, with its deep rich notes that will thump & chug your heart right out of your chest! This bone-breaking brew was handpicked by the Cavalera Tribe themselves to inspire generations of headbangers to come. So, take your place on the totem round the tribal fires and drink from the sacrificial lifeblood today, and experience an intense immersive coffee experience like no other!!!

Coming soon, Max & Iggor Cavalera’s Official ‘Blood Brothers’ Coffee Cold Nitro Brew Cans available in espresso, non-dairy latte & flavored latte versions.

Limited edition Bloody Promo Box including first cold canf the world's bloodiest coffee ships March 1. Pre-order here.

Concept Cafes tell us, "Collaborating with the Tribe, we wanted to accomplish two things with ‘Blood Brothers’…: 1) further push the initiative that Metal has a place in the coffee world beyond the burnt leftovers from the factory floor & 2) share the often overlooked, yet some of the best coffee in the world, that comes out of Brazil. The collective challenge was how do you package 40 years of legacy from such an influential & integral part of Metal history into a bag/can of coffee…? Furthermore, how do you represent Brazilian culture, and most importantly, how do you humbly present the best offering to metalheads around the world? But Max & Iggor, and the rest of the Cavalera Tribe, actually made it pretty easy for us once we started working with them. When you see the level of passion & devotion they have for the music and touring for the fans, it really is awe-inspiring; so everything kinda just started to come together on this project ‘organically’. Marina (Concept’s head artist) & I had the initial idea that if we could make everything organic enough to pay tribute to Max’s love for camo, we might just pull this off. How’d we do…? LOL"

Max & Iggor’s Blood Brothers Coffee was a semifinalist in the coffee industry's prestigious 2023 Sprudgie Awards (the equivalent of the Grammys in the coffee world).

About Concept Cafes:

Everybody remembers that first opening riff, that mid-song breakdown, that blast beat crescendo that turned them on, and tuned them into Metal forever. With our artist partners like Cannibal Corpse, Max & Iggor Cavalera, and Ministry; we’re trying to recapture that moment of Metal possession for the fans by immersing them into a Metal coffee obsession like no other. As lifelong fans ourselves, we’re constantly seeking out the most epic Metal experiences; whether it’s records, live shows, merch, etc., so if we can maybe someday say we we’re a small part of that collective fan experience, then we’ve done our job. It’s also super important for us to illuminate the fact that these are the artists’ coffee stories, not our own, we’re just the chaotic-evil little elves that help them conjure their visions and forge them into reality for the fans.

We’re not here to snobbishly push conventional coffee culture upon Metalheads either, nor we will we ever try to flip a quick gimmick on our Metal brothers & sisters to make a quick buck. We’re humbled literally everyday with this responsibility, and the opportunity to work with Metal legends. This is why we are constantly pushing the boundaries and possibilities, because foremost we believe there is no other comparison to the dedicated devotion metalheads have in keeping Metal music alive and stronger than ever! Metal deserves the absolute best when it comes to coffee!

Reality is coffee culture has become basic cookie-cutter over the past couple of decades; so safe and just a shell of itself which once fueled artists and their music across several generations. We want to revive that creative fire, and as far as playing it safe…it’s metal, motorcycles, & horror…what did you expect?!