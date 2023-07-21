MAYHEM Announce Daemonic Rites Live Album; “Malum” Video Streaming

Norwegian black metal pioneers Mayhem will release a live album, Daemonic Rites, on September 15 via Century Media Records. The record is a comprehensive look at the legendary band's chaotic and intense performances from various cities around the world over the last two years. The album promises to be a thrilling sonic journey for fans and a testament to Mayhem's unparalleled live prowess. Preorder here.

In conjunction with the upcoming release, Mayhem has unveiled a first look with a performance video of the first single "Malum (Live 2022)". Filmed during the band's March 2022 concert in New York City in collaboration with renowned director Zev Deans, the clip encapsulates the intensity and ferocity that Mayhem brings to the stage.

Mayhem's Necrobutcher comments: "We wanted to document how great the band and set sounds like after almost 40 years of playing live. As a treat to our fans, we decided to release this live recording. I knew from day one back in 1984 that this band was going to be outstanding — one of the best bands ever! I guess that's a big reason why we still are here after 39 years — and counting."

Daemonic Rites marks the culmination of the Daemon era, which commenced in 2019 with the release of their critically acclaimed studio album Daemon. The journey continued with the savage EP Atavistic Black Disorder in 2021, leaving audiences hungry for more. This latest live conglomeration serves as the ultimate chapter-closer for this landmark.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Falsified And Hated”

“To Daimonion”

“Malum”

“Bad Blood”

“My Death”

“Symbols Of Bloodswords”

“Voces Ab Alta”

“Freezing Moon”

“Pagan Fears”

“Life Eternal”

“Buried By Time And Dust”

“Silvester Anfang”

“Deathcrush”

“Chainsaw Gutsfuck”

“Carnage”

“Pure Fucking Armageddon”

“Malum” video: