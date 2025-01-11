MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Breaks Down "Hangar 18" - "Keeping NICK MENZA's Legacy Alive" (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Join Dirk Verbeuren as he breaks down the legendary drum parts from 'Hangar 18' by Megadeth. This is a classic track from the band's Rust In Peace album which was originally recorded with Nick Menza on drums.

A huge shoutout to Dirk for keeping Nick Menza’s legacy alive and showing us what makes 'Hangar 18' one of the greatest songs in metal history."

Previously, Verbeuren took the challenge of hearing The Killers song, "Mr. Brightside", for the first time - without drums - and teaching himself how to play the song. Check out the video below.

Drumeo; "Dirk's incredible drumming skills effortlessly transform 'Mr. Brightside' into his own unique masterpiece, showcasing the value of learning songs quickly for session work. He also highlights the importance of having techniques and tricks for memorization and sight-reading, allowing him to effortlessly master the song with ease."