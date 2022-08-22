MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Talks New Album - "Dave Welcomed Kiko's And My Contributions As Writers And Performers"

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren is featured in a new interview with Roppongi Rocks discussing the band's new album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!. Following is an excerpt.

Q: You’ve been in the band for about six years now. How does it feel to have a Megadeth album that you play on finally?

Dirk: "It feels great! Six years is a long wait, much longer than we had hoped. But it makes sense when you look at everything that happened during that time. We toured in support of Dystopia for three years. Then, not long after we started writing new songs together, Dave faced throat cancer. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation and beat the cancer. A few months later, just as we came home from a successful European tour, the pandemic happened and shut everything down. Despite everything, we managed to do the first leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb of God in 2021, but the album release had to be pushed back until now. I’m just happy The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is finally ready for people to sink their teeth into.

On a personal level, I’m grateful I got to spend those six years getting to know Dave, Kiko and James. We work together so well that it really feels like a band of brothers. The next record shouldn’t take another six years – as a matter of fact, we’ve already started working on some new ideas."

Q: I don’t think that drums have played such a vital part in Megadeth’s music since Gar Samuelson’s days in the band. The band has always had great drummers, but here the drums are more varied and more prominent than we have heard in a long while. Do you feel that you have made your own mark on the album?

Dirk: "Thank you, Stefan, that’s great to hear! I do feel that I was able to express myself on the new songs. Dave welcomed Kiko’s and my contributions as writers and performers. He left a lot of freedom for us to experiment during the writing and in the studio, and so we worked together to explore new ground. It was hard work, but also a lot of fun. I like to bring my ideas to the table, of course, but it’s equally important for me that I give Megadeth fans, of which I grew up being one myself, everything they’ve come to love about the band. To me, that means not just playing to the best of my abilities, but also understanding what constitutes a good Megadeth song, as well as how previous drummers like Gar Samuelson and Nick Menza‘s approach contributes to each song. In that regard, the three years spent touring for Dystopia and playing those classics taught me a lot. Day after day, I absorbed what the Megadeth sound is about and where the drums fit into that sound. Dave really helped me by inviting me to study every nuance of every drum part. I’ve always loved Gar’s and Nick’s styles and it’s great to be able to follow in their footsteps."

Megadeth have released the third single, "Soldier On!", from their forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! Check it out below.

Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl, housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7" featuring "We’ll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring" (Live).'The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound Of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be pre-ordered here.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! consolidates a furious return to form that began with the Grammy Award winning Dystopia, while pushing forward musically and marking Mustaine’s recent triumph over throat cancer. Reuniting visionary Megadeth leader and sonic architect Dave Mustaine with co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together helmed 2016’s Dystopia, the album was recorded at Mustaine’s home studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. Bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record the album. With the kick off of Megadeth’s recent tour, Megadeth-alumni James LoMenzo rejoined the Megadeth family as permanent bass player.

Dave Mustaine enthuses: “For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place. I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

Featuring some of Mustaine’s strongest songwriting while also incorporating writing from the rest of the band, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! brings together everything that’s exhilarating and distinctive about Megadeth. From the blistering throwback fury of "Night Stalkers" (featuring icon Ice-T) and first single "We’ll Be Back", to the more mid-tempo and melodic "Soldier On!", and the very personal title track, with its enthralling twists and turns.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! melds the ultra-frenetic riffing, fiercely intricate solos, and adventurous spirit the quartet are known for, all laced with signature virtuosity and precision and Mustaine’s singular sardonic snarl. This album combines all the crushing musical motifs that have made Megadeth both repeat metal disruptors and revered genre flagbearers.

Tracklisting:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Life In Hell"

"Night Stalkers" (feat. Ice T)

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"

"Sacrifice"

"Junkie"

"Psychopathy"

"Killing Time

"Soldier On!"

"Célebutante"

"Mission To Mars"

"We’ll Be Back"

"Police Truck"

"This Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)" (feat. Sammy Hagar)

