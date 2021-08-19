MEGADETH - Gibson TV's "Icons: Dave Mustaine" Now Streaming

In the latest episode of Icons, Gibson TV sits down with a man that’s helped define the genre of heavy metal, the one and only Dave Mustaine. Dave Mustaine is undoubtedly one of the most influential lead players in metal.

In this intimate look into his musical journey, Dave lets viewers in and shares very personal stories about his childhood, his time with Metallica, and the enduring legacy of Megadeth. Rare photos and footage from Dave’s storied career and tumultuous life paint a picture of a man who has overcome so much and yet never, ever lost his absolute love of playing guitar and creating music.