MEGADETH Goes On Ghost Hunt Tour At Ohio State Reformatory; Video

On July 16, 2023, Megadeth participated in a ghost hunt at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio prior to their performance at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

Video of the walking tour, uploaded by Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Spring Hill, Tennessee, who's on the road with Megadeth, can be enjoyed below.

Almeida posted the following comment about the video: "Yes !!! They offered us a 'Ghost Hunt' tour while we were at InkCarceration 2023. Why play with Ghosts??? I Said, 'Because we f can', they replied. hahahaha .. and by the way most of it, Shawshank redemption (um sonho de liberdade) was filmed there."

Megadeth's next show is July 16th in Tallinn, Estonia. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.