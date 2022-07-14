MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Reveals 10 Guitarists That Changed His Life

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro reveals the 10 guitarists that influenced his playing and changed his life. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Jimmy Page

Kiko: "At my school, I used to go to the library and get vinyl LPs by Led Zeppelin. My parents are not into this kind of music, but I think I knew the ballads and 'Stairway To Heaven', so I thought: 'OK! Led Zeppelin!' I was fascinated by the entire band, but especially the guitars: the acoustics, the solos – the whole thing! My first guitar teacher, the first riff that he taught me was 'Black Dog'. That was my first guitar lesson! So, Jimmy Page is a player that I’ve always loved."

Eddie Van Halen

Kiko: "Eddie Van Halen was really, really important when I was learning to play guitar. He got me interested in playing fast and technical, but I think what makes him one of the best is his groove. It’s very hard to copy how he plays. If you think about it, Tony Iommi is very ‘square’; the way he plays is very metal, very serious. Van Halen felt fluid. His father (Jan Van Halen) was a jazz piano player, so maybe he grew up listening to that jazz swing and then applied it to rock."

Randy Rhoads

Kiko: "When I think about solos for Megadeth, I picture Randy Rhoads. He has both the metal vibe and a classical Blackmore sound, in a way. He has the same acoustic and classical guitar background that I have, as well. I used to live next to Randy Rhoads’ sister. We were in the same neighbourhood and I’d see her with her dog. Her granddaughter used to be in the same class as my daughter. But that’s more recent. Randy’s solos are so well-built and amazing, but still metal."

