MEGADETH Have No Plans To Make A Concept Album - "I Think It’s A Little Limiting To Take An Idea And Beat The Sh!t Out Of It," Says DAVE MUSTAINE; Video

In the new video interview below from Heavy Consequence, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and James LoMenzo talk about the band's most recent album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead, as well as their life on the road, their thoughts on the Grammy Awards, and why concept albums don't appeal to Mustaine.

Mustaine admitted to having little interest in gimmicks or overly-superfluous ideas. Asked if he’d ever consider taking the narrative thread of The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!‘s music videos further and write a full-on concept album, Mustaine offered a sharp and swift “No,” adding, “I think it’s a little limiting to take an idea and beat the shit out of it, make 10-12 songs out of it — I have way more to write.”

Mustaine continued, “When you have so much music to write, why have so much music and not lyrics to balance it out? If you truly are a songwriter, you should be able to do both. A lot of people here, even today, are musicians only — they’re not songwriters. Some of the people that are songwriters are in bands aren’t [even] songwriters. So, it’s always a treat to see people who are masters at their craft.”