MEGADETH - Holy Wars - Live 2000 Available In February On Red w/ Black Splatter Vinyl

Fallen Angel will release Holy Wars - Live 2000, a 2000 radio broadcast from Californian thrash metal heroes Megadeth, on red w/ black splatter vinyl on February 21. Pre-order here.

Description: With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, 14 US top 40 albums, and 12 Grammy nominations, Megadeth is still one of the most successful heavy metal bands of all time, belonging to the "big four" aside Anthrax, Slayer and Metallica.

This album showcases Megadeth in full action in 2000 during the gigantic worldwide Risk tour. A breath-taking setlist full of brutal hits such as "In My Darkest Hour", "Sweating Bullets", "Symphony Of Destruction" and the closing "Peace Sells". A 'must have' for all metal and Megadeth collectors!

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Reckoning Day"

"Use The Man"

"Return To Hangar"

"She Wolf"

Side B:

"Trust"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Hangar 18"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"